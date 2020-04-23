Warren School Board met for regular monthly meeting

The Warren School Board met for its regularly scheduled board meeting on April 20 at 7:00 pm in the boardroom at the Warren School District.
Motion made by Shannon Gorman to approve the consent items. Seconded by Kerry Pennington. Passed 6-0.
District Treasurer Debbie Hargrave presented the financial report. Kerry Pennington made a motion to accept the financial report as presented. Seconded by Shannon Gorman. Passed 6-0. The board went into Executive Session
After returning from Executive Session the following recommendations were made and approved by the board:
Supt. Cornish recommended the following resignations effective at the end of their
Contracts:
- Shanterri Mays - Instructor at Eastside
- Linsey Cessor - Instructor at Warren High School
- Kayla Thornton - Instructor at Warren High School/Beta Club Sponsor
- Tyler Gahr - Instructor at Warren High School/Coach
- Mary Catherine Qualls - Elementary PE Instructor/Coach
Greg Morman made a motion to accept the superintendent's recommendation.
Seconded by Angela Marshall. Passed 6-0.
Supt. Cornish recommended rehiring all ABC employees contingent upon approval of
A grant for the 2020-2021 school year. Shannon Gorman made a motion to accept the
superintendent's recommendation. Seconded by Angela Marshall. Passed 6-0.
Kerry Pennington made a motion to approve a resolution for Midland States Bank. Seconded by Angela Marshall. Passed 6-0.
Greg Morman made a motion to approve the Legislative Audit for the 19/20 school year with no findings. Seconded by Kerry Pennington. Passed 6-0.
Shannon Gorman made a motion to approve the ASBA Model Policy Continuing Service Agreement. Seconded by Greg Morman. Passed 6-0.
Greg Morman made a motion to appoint Jerry Daniels to serve on the Gray-Weiss Committee. Seconded by Kerry Pennington. Passed 6-0.
In Superintendent Cornish’s report, he said the district would be transitioning to PBS Learning starting the week of April 27. Superintendent Cornish stated that he and Ms. Gathen has been working on a plan for graduation. He stated in his report that he and Ms. Gathen understood the importance of recognizing and graduating the class of 2020. Mr. Cornish stated, “this group of Seniors has worked extremely hard for 13 years for this moment and we plan to give them the best possible graduation under these unusual circumstances.” Mr. Cornish also stated, “we are in the process of breaking down each student's individual year-long pathway to determine which essential skills they missed due to this pandemic and what next year's pathway will look like to make sure the skills missed will be taught next year.”
Board President Jerry Daniels thanked Supt. Cornish and the entire district staff for all they are doing during these unprecedented times.
Jerry Daniels asked if there were any public comments. There were none.
Kerry Pennington made a motion to adjourn. Seconded by Joey Cathey. Passed 6-0. The meeting was adjourned.
