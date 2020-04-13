Warren Street Crews work late clearing fallen trees around town

City of Warren street crews were out till 2am last night, and back at work at 7am this morning clearing numerous streets blocked by debris caused by last night’s storms.
According to Street Foreman Ricky Joe Davis, Street crews have dealt with a number of large trees throughout town that either had large limbs fall, or were completely uprooted. He stated they worked on an uprooted and fallen tree just off North Main across the street from Dr. George’s office. Crews also cleared fallen trees on Ash Street, Central Street near the Hospital, and at the corner of Ainsworth and Southern Court. He also reported two trees on or against houses, one on Johnson Street and another on Marie Drive. Another large tree was uprooted and fell on a vacant house on North Walnut.
Police Chief Shaun Hildreth says they have received no reports of any injuries in the City limits, and Parks and Recreation Director Kyle Wagnon notes that all of the City’s park facilities appear to have sustained no damage.
