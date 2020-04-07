Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Week 3 Local Results For Walk Across Arkansas

Following are the results for total minutes walked for week 3 of Walk Across Arkansas for the teams that have reported.  GFWC Warren Womans Club – 2038; Undertakers – 1237; and Travelin’ Tomatoes – 2304;.  Top three individual placements for week 3 are:  Jane Weier – 842; Tricia Wilkinson – 765; and Jan Smalling – 525.

