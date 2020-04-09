What's the Latest change at Moro Bay State Park? Whats open and whats closed?

|Photo courtesy of the Moro Bay State Park facebook page.
All public restrooms are now closed. We have one Porter John available across from the Ferry Exhibit that arrived this morning. The park is still open to day use only and now closes at dark. The fishing is still very difficult due to the river being 17ft above normal. Mosquitoes and Gnats however have been thriving so if you choose to visit be prepared for them. The picnic sites are still open near the ferry but we do not have supplies to keep them disinfected. Please wipe them down before you use them and after. Here is a list of what is currently closed right now through April the 30th.
What is closed?
Cabins
Campground
Bathhouse
Restrooms
Marina
Visitor Center
Low Water Trail (due to being flooded now)
Playground
Ferry Exhibit
Both Pavilions
All bike, kayak, pedal boat, and boat rentals
Everything after dark. Those in the park after dark are subject to a citation for criminal trespassing.
Whats open only during daylight hours?
Fishing from the bank
Picnic sites
Deer Run Trail
Day use areas
Boat Ramp
