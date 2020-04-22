Woman arrested for alleged stabbing

On April 18, 2020, at approximately 10:00 p.m. the Bradley County Sheriff's Department received a complaint of a subject at the Bradley County Medical Center that had been stabbed. The victim was identified as Steven Baker.
On April 22, 2020, Sonya Marie Nichols, W/F, 45 years of age, was arrested and charged with Domestic Battery 2nd Degree Class D Felony, in the stabbing case of Baker.
