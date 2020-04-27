WPD Arrest Report for April 23-26, 2020

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Patrick Young / 1124 George St., Warren, AR / DOB 12-22-72 / Running stop sign, Driving on suspended license, Fleeing by vehicle, and Body attachment on 4-23-20
Gerald Lloyd / 147 Bradley 137 Rd., Warren, AR / DOB 11-25-66 / possession of meth on 4-25-20
Jeremy Taylor / 970 US Hwy 63 N, Warren, AR / DOB 9-9-78 / Warrant x 2 on 4-25-20
Jimmy Thompson / 1335 W Central St., Warren, AR / DOB 10-4-80 / Driving on suspended license on 4-25-20
Gabriel Ramirez / 600 Bond St., Warren, AR / DOW 7-26-80 / DWI, No insurance, failure to maintain control on 4-26-20
