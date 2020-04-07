WPD Arrest Report for March 31-April 4, 2020

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Timothy Robertson / 203 Shelby St., Warren, AR / DOB 7-8-62 / Domestic Battery 3rd and Agg Assault on 3-31-20
Myron Douglas / 1017 Johnson St., Warren, AR / DOB 8-12-82 / Driving on suspended license and Obstruction of Government operation on 4-1-20
Jonathan Rodriguez / 102 Wheeler St., Warren, AR / DOB 4-4-97 / DWI, Stop sign violation, and careless and prohibited driving on 4-4-20
