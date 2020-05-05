2020 Warren High School graduation ceremony date set, with plans for video recording and streaming

Press Release from Warren High School:
- WHS’ 2020 Graduation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Jim Hurley Jr. Stadium at 8:00 pm, pending directives from Governor Hutchinson and CDC guidelines.
- WHS’ 2020 Virtual Graduation recording will be held the week of May 18-21. Seniors will receive appointment times from Ms. Gathen.
- WHS’ 2020 Virtual Awards Assembly will be held on May 12, 2020, at 10:00 am. The virtual assembly will be broadcast through Facebook Live on the WSD and WHS Facebook pages.
