2.75 magnitude quake hits southwest of Moro Bay Monday morning

earthquake shook the ground in south Arkansas Monday morning, May 11, 2020 at 9:49 a.m.
The quake's epicenter was located about 12.5 miles southeast of El Dorado at a depth of about 12 km, or 7.45 miles deep.
According to the USGS website, to this point no residents in the nearby area have reported feeling the small quake. That could change as reports come in. Jackson Township was the nearest Union County community to the event. The closest community to the quake within Bradley County was Moro Bay, about 25 nautical miles from the epicenter.
If by some chance you felt the quake, you can report it here.
The quake's epicenter was located about 12.5 miles southeast of El Dorado at a depth of about 12 km, or 7.45 miles deep.
According to the USGS website, to this point no residents in the nearby area have reported feeling the small quake. That could change as reports come in. Jackson Township was the nearest Union County community to the event. The closest community to the quake within Bradley County was Moro Bay, about 25 nautical miles from the epicenter.
If by some chance you felt the quake, you can report it here.
No comments:
Post a Comment