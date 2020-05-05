Apply today for Ready for Business Grants

The legislature has approved additional funding for the Ready for Business Grant Program. Apply today.
- $55 Million grant program open to all industry sectors at www.ArkansasEDC.com/COVID19
- $1k per full time employee, $100K cap per company
- 15% for women-and-minority-owned businesses and >75% for businesses with 50 or fewer employees
- Existing applications remain in consideration; website re-opens at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5th
- Simple application process: drives license, signed W-9, and certificate of good standing
- Application website will close at 6 p. m. on Wednesday, May 6th to review submissions
