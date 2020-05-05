Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Apply today for Ready for Business Grants

The legislature has approved additional funding for the Ready for Business Grant Program.  Apply today.



  • $1k per full time employee, $100K cap per company


  • 15% for women-and-minority-owned businesses and >75% for businesses with 50 or fewer employees


  • Existing applications remain in consideration; website re-opens at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5th


  • Simple application process: drives license, signed W-9, and certificate of good standing


  • Application website will close at 6 p. m. on Wednesday, May 6th to review submissions
