Arkansas sees Largest single increase of Covid-19 cases to-date

There have been a total of 5,458 Arkansans infected thus far. 110 people in the State have passed away.
This large jump in cases comes as Hutchinson continues to role out Arkansas's road to reopening plan, which is now in full swing. The Governor announced Thursday that community team sports and high school sports can resume on June 1 with specified social distancing guidelines.
There are currently four active cases of Covid-19 in Bradley County, bringing the total number infected since the pandemic began to 15. Ten people have recovered and one death has been reported.
Worrying signs are happening to the southwest, as Union County is now up to 55 active cases, with another large jump on Thursday, with 19 additional positive cases.
