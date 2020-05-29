Awareness & Recognition Days For June

Each month of the year there are several days or weeks designated for awareness or recognition.
The following have been designated for the month of June, 2020
*National Safety Month
*National Nursing Assistants Week, June 11-18
*Flag Day, June 14
*National Men's Health Week, June 15-21
*Father's Day, June 21
*Public Service Appreciation Day, June 23
It should be noted that during May there was a designated period to provide awareness of ALS.
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis ( ALS ) is a rare neurological disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary muscle movement. Voluntary muscles produce movements like chewing, walking, breathing and talking. The disease is progressive. There is no cure at this time. For more information on the disease and treatment contact the following:
ALS Association
275 K Street N.W., Suite 250
Washington, DC 20005
202-407-8580
www.alsa.org
