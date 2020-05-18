Monday, May 18, 2020

BCMC staff treated to prizes, lunch, and more during hospital week last week

All week the BCMC Employee Council gave out cash prizes to randomly selected employees. On Monday there was a virtual proclamation from Mayor Pennington and Union Bank sponsored an Ice Cream Truck to set up in Doctor’s Parking for hospital employees at 2 p.m. and then again at 8 p.m. for the night shift.


On Tuesday, BCMC employees got a free lunch during Taco Tuesday from our dietary staff from Cura.

Wednesday Legacy Rehabilitation sponsored a barbecue lunch for employees and on Thursday Woods Catering out of Camden served the employees lunch and it was sponsored by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Then on Friday, staff had donuts from Donut Palace sponsored by BCMC Human Resources and Concord Medical Group sponsored snacks in the conference room all throughout the day.

