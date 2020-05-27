Bradley County Hospital Receives Stimulus Funding

Bradley County Medical Center has received $6,273.962.00 from the federal and state government as a result of the stimulus funding appropriated as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Hospital is expecting some additional funding to help with the shortfall being experienced by all hospitals during the health crisis in the United States.
For a number of weeks hospitals were prohibited from conducting surgeries and had very few patients due to the efforts of doctors to keep people from contracting or spreading the virus. Revenue for most hospitals was severely limited. Smaller, rural hospitals were badly hurt. Many smaller hospitals were already hurting prior to the pandemic.
Bradley County Medical Center has been considered one of the hospitals doing better than many others, but the health crisis hit it very hard. The federal and state funding is essential to allow the hospital to maintain quality staff and facilities.
