Churches released to meet again with guidelines

For several weeks churches around Arkansas have been forced to hold services through online venues such as facebook live and youtube. Some churches have resorted to drive-in meetings on Sundays, with the inability to congregate in close quarters groups.
The new easing of restrictions on places of worship comes with numerous guidelines. For instance, online platforms are still strongly encouraged. Signs are to be place prominently advising no entry to the place of worship if a person has had a recent fever, symptoms or contact with any positive Covid-19 patient. People are advise to keep a 6-foot physical distance while in church. This does not apply for family groups. Face coverings are to be worn at all times inside a building by anyone over 10 years old. Face masks do not have to be worn by worship leaders while addressing a given congregation, but a 12 foot physical distance is required at these times. This includes singers. Hand sanitizing stations are asked to be placed at entrances.
Other guidelines include “meet and greet” times moved outside as is possible. No refreshments are to be served indoors. Any lines for entering buildings must be monitored for distancing. No physical contact is allowed. The new guidelines also eliminate the use of items touched by multiple people, such as collection plates and shared books. People are to refrain from coming forward to the common altar rail for Holy Communion, blessings, etc.
There is to be no classes for youth or childcare, and common areas are to be sanitized thoroughly.
Governor Hutchinson also made an announcement about large outdoor venues such as arenas, sports venues, race tracks, stadiums, amusement centers, and fairgrounds. Audience must contain 50 or fewer people, and they must keep a 12-foot distance between themselves and the performers. 6-foot distancing in seating, except for family groups is to be observed. Lines should be marked and monitored for distancing, and every other row should be unoccupied.
Many of the other restrictions on large venues are the same as those which apply to places of worship, including face coverings and hand sanitizer stations.
Large indoor venue restrictions are set to be eased May 18.
