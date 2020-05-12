City Council Discusses 2020 Budget At Length(VIDEO INCLUDED)

All six members of the Warren City Council were present Monday, May 11 via conference call to conduct the May 2020 council meeting.
Mayor Pennington presided from the Municipal Courtroom. Present along with the Mayor were City Clerk Helen Boswell, City Treasurer Robert Milton, Adm. Assistant Charlotte Brown and Sanitation Manager/Building Official Mike May. Members of the local press were on hand. Everyone in the courtroom had their temperatures checked prior to entering and wore masks. Seating was spaced out to keep each person six feet apart from others.
The council voted to approve the financial report by a vote of 6-0. The statement had previously been submitted to each council member for review.
Next the members finalized the purchase of a used roll off truck to be utilized by the Sanitation Department at the city transfer station. They voted to buy a 2005 model from AAA Truck Parts of Dallas, TX for $42,849.33 plus cost of delivery. They then voted to finance the purchase with Warren Bank & Trust Co. for five years at an interest rate of 1.49%. Both votes were unanimous.
During the Mayor's report, Mayor Pennington informed the council that the state is offering the city a grant for $400,000.00 to be matched with city in-kind contributions to build a rifle and pistol range adjacent to the city's existing shooting range. The plans are less elaborate than previously planned. The council will be asked in the future to approve a memo of understanding with the state.
The Mayor also informed the members that the city is seeking a grant of $50,000.00 to help purchase a used ladder fire engine. The current engine has serious mechanical problems.
The council was told to expect some reduction in local sales tax revenue as a result of the covid-19 pandemic. Further reductions will occur due to action taken by the state legislature to reduce state turnback funds to cities and counties by a substantial amount. This will affect both the general and street funds.
No action was recommended by the committee and none was taken. Chair-person Henderson suggested the city keep a close watch on revenue and for the administration to do its best to hold down expenses until a better picture emerges of sales tax receipts. The city receives sales tax revenue two months after it is collected by the state. The June report should clarify the city's position. It was noted that due to less gas being sold, the street turnback funding could be severely hit and could have a major impact on the city's ability to pave streets.
Part of the consideration of budget cuts included ceasing operation of the Westside Pool. It is very costly and needs repairs. The council urged that the pool continue to be operated this Summer in the most cost effective way possible.
It was announced that the Municipal Building will be closed May 25 in observance of Memorial Day. There will be no garbage pick up in the city that day.
Mayor Pennington urged all city residents to respond to the 2020 census online by mail or by phone.
By a vote of 6-0 the council approved paying all bills for April. the next council meeting is set for June 8 at 5;30 pm.
Various other reports had been sent to each council member for study and review.
