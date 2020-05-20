City of Warren makes statement on park facilities

We will not know what day the Park and Rec facilities will reopen until after our Council Meeting on the 8th.
There have been many questions on when these facilities will be reopening and we have not been able to give a definite answer on this as we have been trying to work on the policies we will have to have in place to do so at this time.
We would like to announce that we will be having our Council Meeting on the 8th and on that day, we will decide when to open Park and Recreation facilities. This consists of the Park, Sports Complex, Shooting Sports Complex, and the West side Pool.
