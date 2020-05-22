City/County Memorial Day Schedule

The Warren Municipal Building and the Bradley County Courthouse will be closed May 25 in honor of Memorial Day. Due the Covid-19 virus, the buildings have been closed to the public but have been staffed to do business by phone. Staff will not be available the 25th. There will be no garbage collected in the City of Warren the 25th. County routes will be run as normal.
The City of Warren Emergency Services Center will be open and fully staffed.
The City of Warren Emergency Services Center will be open and fully staffed.
No comments:
Post a Comment