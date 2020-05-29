Comment on proposed Arkansas fishing regulations changes

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is asking for public comments on possible changes to fishing regulations for 2021. Changes to general fishing rules, rules for commercial anglers and fish farms are all being evaluated before the Fisheries Division formally proposes them to the Commission in August. A survey will be available at www.agfc.com for the next 45 days to gather public input.
During the May 21 Commission meeting, Ben Batten, chief of fisheries for the AGFC, said many proposed changes are the result of a continued effort to engage the public and modify fishing regulations to suit their preferences.
