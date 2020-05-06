Commodities coming to Bradley County May 22

SEACAC will be issuing Commodities on a Drive Thru bases. Everyone will need to remain in their vehicles. Commodities will be brought to your vehicles. Please follow the IN and OUT signs to stay in line.
Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation will receive U.S.D.A food commodities. Items available will be: Chicken Thighs, Deli Turkey, Pork Lion, Ham, Pork Patty Orange Juice, Peaches, Vegetable Soup, Tomato Sauce, Lentils, Instant Milk, Pecan Pieces, Pears, Green Beans, Pinto Beans. The rules for acceptance and participation in the U.S.D.A 's Temporary Emergency Program are the same for everyone without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, disability, national origin, political affiliation, or veteran status. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. If your household's income is at or below the federal poverty level, you may be eligible to receive surplus commodities. Households must meet income guidelines, live in the county that you apply for commodities, and show some type of identification (driver's license, or other photo identification, etc.)
- Ashley County: Monday, May 18, 2020 9:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, Main St., Hamburg, AR.; Contact Cindy Griever at 870-853-8606 or 870-226-2668 X 307.
- Chicot County: Tuesday, May 19, 2020 9:00 a.m. at the Expo Center, 1411 Park St., Lake Village, AR.; Contact Simone Brown at 870 265-3379 or 870-226-2668 X 307.
- Desha County: Wednesday, May 20, 2020 9:00 a.m. at the Municipal Complex, McGehee, AR., Contact Melvin Newman at 870-222-3392 or 870-226-2668 X 307.
- Drew County: Thursday, May 21, 2020 9:00 a.m. at the Homes Chapel, 527 E. McCloy St.., Monticello AR.; Contact Natasha Ware at 870-460-0842 or 870-226-2668 X 307.
- Bradley County: Friday, May 22, 2020 9:00 a.m, at the New National Guard Armory Warren, AR.; Contact Christina Harding at 870-226 4413 or 870-226-2668 X 307.
