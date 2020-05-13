News
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Commodity distribution canceled
Commodity distribution that was scheduled for May 18 through May 22 for Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha, and Drew Counties has been canceled until further notice.
at
11:13 AM
