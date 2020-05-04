News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Coronavirus Closings
Tweets by salinerivernews
Monday, May 4, 2020
Congratulations to graduate Jordan Elizabeth Pruitt
Behind you, All your memories.
Before you, All your dreams.
Around you, All who love you.
Within you, All you need.
We are so proud of you and all your accomplishments!
Love Mom and Dad
Honor your graduate today for just $25. CLICK HERE for details.
at
10:00 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment