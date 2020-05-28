Courthouse reopening June 1

According to Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney, the Bradley County Courthouse will reopen Monday, June 1. The sole entrance into the building will be through the Sheriffs Office on the west side. All other doors will remain locked. To gain access each person must wear and mask and check in with the Sheriffs Office. You will be required to tell which office or offices you will visit and upon leaving, check out from the Sheriffs Office. A limited number of people will be allowed within the Courthouse at any time.
According to the Warren Mayor's Office, the Mayor and City Council will consider a schedule for reopening the Municipal Building at the June 8 Council Meeting. The Municipal is currently staffed daily to do business by phone or internet.
No comments:
Post a Comment