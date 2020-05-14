Covid-19 cases spike in Arkansas as Governor says "We're not prepared to go into phase 2" of reopening

|Arkansas saw a spike in positive cases of Covid-19 Thursday, as 130 new people come down with the deadly virus.
According to State authorities, there are now 928 active cases in Arkansas, of which 522 are considered to be within the community, meaning they are not in a prison setting. 101 of those cases are in nursing homes, which remains an extremely dangerous situation for all involved, given nursing home residents are typically some of the most vulnerable in the population to the virus.
Union County, just next door to Bradley County, is one of the most recent hotbeds for outbreak.
One more person in Arkansas passed away overnight, bringing the State total number of deaths to 98.
Currently, Bradley County has had 12 positive cases, with 10 fully recovered, and one death, leaving one active case.
Governor Hutchinson stated Thursday that his administration "doesn't believe these increases indicate an outbreak." Instead, "they reflect increased testing in Arkansas," he said.
The State Health Department released its protocol for contact tracing Thursday, a process by which the authorities attempt to find anyone who has been in contact with a positive person.
There were questions asked of Hutchinson about a Cummins Prison inmate that was recently released, only to later test positive for the virus. Hutchinson explained that all inmates are tested before they are released, and that the man had previously tested negative.
As many Arkansas business have started the reopening process, the prospect of any full opening within the coming weeks now seems scarce at best. The Governor had planned on moving into phase 2 of the State's reopening by Monday, but now that is certainly not going to happen. "This is not encouraging for a quick movement into phase 2 openings, but we will be evaluating the data," said Hutchinson.
No comments:
Post a Comment