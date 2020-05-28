Covid-19 positive cases surge in largest seen increase in Arkansas since the pandemic outbreak

That brings the total number of cases so far in the State to 6,538 people. Five additional deaths occurred since yesterday from the virus, and there are currently 104 citizens hospitalized.
The biggest jump was seen in Benton County, where 85 individuals have tested positive since Wednesday. Washington County saw 25 more cases, Pulaski 22, Crittenden 17, Craighead 12, and Sevier 11.
There are currently 1,830 active cases in the Natural State, and 125 people have died statewide.
Bradley County has suffered one death due to Covid-19. Five people within Bradley County are still positive for the virus. There have been 18 total cases throughout the County, with 12 people recovered.
To the Southwest, Union County has been hit fairly hard, with 164 total cases. To the west, Calhoun County, the least populated County in all of Arkansas, remains the only County in the State of Arkansas yet to have a single positive case.
During the Thursday news conference, Dr. Nate Smith stated that “of our total 6,538 cases, half of them reported no symptoms at the time of testing.”
