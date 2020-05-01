Decision made on salons and barbershops reopening

announcement early Friday afternoon.
“Today, I’m very pleased, with Mother’s Day approaching, coming up, we all want a haircut or some type of treatment,” said Hutchinson. “Professionals also want to safely return to the business that they love and enjoy, so today I’m announcing that barbershops and hair salons will be open for business next Wednesday, May 6.”
The limited opening of salons and barbershops will be phase 1 or a 3 phase event. During phase one, Barbershops, cosmetology businesses, massage therapy locations, body art parlors, and medical spa services with be allowed to begin serving customers once again, with certain restrictions in place.
Those restrictions include 10 or fewer people in the facility. Large facilities will not have more than 30% of stations in operation. There will be no walk-in appointments. Clients are to wait outside of the business prior to their scheduled appointment. Shops are supposed to schedule time for cleaning between customers appointment slots. Clients are to observe a 6 foot distance between themselves during their appointment and in any waiting area. Client names and contact information will be recorded, and vulnerable people, such as senior citizens or others with compromised immune systems, should consider staying home. Other requirements include face coverings for all staff. Clients are also to wear face covering as the services permit. Gloves are to be worn, and hands must be washed before and after services. Businesses are to screen both staff and clients. Customers are to postpone their appointment if they show any symptoms, even if it could be due to allergies. Places of business are to be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.
Barbershop and cosmetology schools are not included in the reopening.
As of Friday at 2:07 p.m. CST, Bradley County had one new positive case of Covid-19, bring the total active cases to seven. Five others have recovered, and one person has died. There have been 12 total cases in the County.
64 Arkansans have died from Covid-19. In totality, Arkansas has seen 3,321 cases, with 1,339 recoveries.
