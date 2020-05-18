Directions for how to be tested for Covid-19

Those seeking a test should confirm that the health unit is open and call ahead for an appointment so that staff can prepare and ensure safe spacing between patient . For the Bradley County Health Unit they need to contact 870-226-8440 or 870-226-8441.
Testing is encouraged for all individuals who believe they have had contact with or been exposed to a positive case as well as anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Tests will also be offered to anyone with or without symptoms who lives in or has traveled to an area experiencing active transmission.
Patients will be directed to self-collect specimens outside of the unit using a provided nasal swab and container. The specimens will then be sent to the state Public Health Laboratory. Results are typically made available within 48 to 72 hours, though it can take up to a week. Positive patients will be notified as soon as a result is available.
There is no out-of-pocket cost for the tests, but insurance may be billed for patients who have it.
A list of other health units in the state is available at healthy.arkansas.gov/health-units
