Fire Department Responds to Nine Calls May 11-17

The Warren Fire Department conducted a controlled burn at 1004 Copeland Street May 11.
From time to time the department burns a dilapidated or partially burned structure to clean up the site and provide training for the fire fighters. Twenty-three firemen took part.
During the time period of 11-17, the worked three accidents, answered two false alarms, provided one call for public assistance and made two calls for illegal burning.
The Warren Fire Department consist of the Chief and three full time firemen and a number of volunteers who respond when called.
