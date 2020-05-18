Forgivable loans providing options for Arkansas-based small businesses

The Arkansas 30 Day Fund is a non-profit which provides forgivable loans for Arkansas- based small businesses. The forgivable loan is intended to provide immediate financial assistance to meet payroll, preserve healthcare coverage for employees, and save jobs while they await recently approved federal and state funding. The funds disbursed to small businesses do not need to be repaid. https://www.arkansas30dayfund.com/
The Arkansas 30 Day Fund is designed to be quick, easy, and free of red tape, as small business owners work to keep employees on board in the near term. All we ask in return: if you can, pay it forward.
Arkansas businesses that qualify for assistance from the Fund are:
- Small businesses that employ three to 30 people;
- Based in Arkansas and have been operating for at least one year;
- Owned and operated by an Arkansas resident.
