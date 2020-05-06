Former Lumberjack and Red Wolf Receiver Named Lumberjack Assistant Football Coach

|Darveon Brown. Photo courtesy of Arkansas State University.
Darveon was a 3-star recruit out of high school by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. He was ranked as the No. 90 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 11 player in the state of Arkansas by 247Sports. He also garnered a 2014 ArkansasVarsity.com First Team All-State selection. Brown wa ranked as the No. 8 recruit in the state of Arkansas by Hootens.com. He was rated the No. 21 player in the state and No. 210 wide receiver in the nation by ESPN. He was a four-year starter for the Lumberjacks, who helped lead the team to a 4A state championship in 2014 and 4A state runner-up finish in 2013. Brown made 36 catches for 593 yards and five touchdowns and ran 28 times for 219 yards and four touchdowns as a senior. He was 8-4A All-Conference as a sophomore, junior, and senior, and was named to the Pine Bluff Commercial All-Southeast Arkansas team as a junior and senior for the Jacks. He earned 4A All-State honors after junior season. He went on to Arkansas State University where he majored in Sports Management and was a wide receiver and kick returner for the Red Wolves.
Brown will also serve as a Warren Middle School instructor.
Several other hires took place Tuesday evening. Sarah Baker was hired as Eastside Instructor. Anna Christine Rowell Trotter was hired to be Eastside’s Art Instructor, and Jenna Briann Tharp will be another Eastside Instructor.
Peyton Sledge was hired as the East Lab Facilitator at Warren High School.
There were two other athletic additions to the WHS staff. Tye Brown was named Assistant Football and assistant baseball coach. He will also serve as Science Instructor at Warren High. Braden Hood was named Assistant Football and Boys Track coach.
In other action taken during the school board meeting, Phyllis Stedman, a Brunson Instructor, announced her retirement at the end of her contract.
Eastside Instructor Ashley Harris resigns, as well as Warren High School Instructor Katie Kuhn.
