Hospital expecting Federal funds in wake of Covid-19

Members of the Bradley County Medical Center Board of Directors met April 30, 2020 by conference call to conduct monthly business. Chairman Freddie Mobley presided.
Minutes of the previous meeting and updated financial reports were reviewed and approved. Executive updates were presented by Administrator Steve Henson and Chief Nursing Officer Sarah Tucker.
The following medical staff recommendations for appointments and re-appointments were approved by the board:
*Albert Alexander, M.D., RAPA
*Daniel Clark, M.D., RAPA
*Samuel Edwards, M.D., RAPA
*R. Gaines Fricke, M.D., RAPA
*Jan Gorman, CRNA
*Rogerich Paylor, M.D., RAPA
*Kathleen Sitarik, M.D., RAPA
*Ronnie Dennis, M.D.,OB/GYN
*Fred Newton, M.D., OB/GYN
In other business the board approved the upgrade purchase of the Omnicellmedication dispensing cabinets using sales tax monies. The cost is $356,637.97. The software is no longer compatible to current software.
The board was informed that hospital revenue is down considerably due to the covid-19 virus. The hospital should receive some federal funding as a result of actions taken by Congress. There may be some state help also.
