Judge says land has been donated to prison company

According to Judge McKinney the county has spent $15,000.00 providing protection for courthouse employees. He went on to inform the justices that state assistance has provided first responders PPEs for the county and cities. The Judge continued by stating the county spent some $36,000.00 cleaning up storm damage, which he hopes gets reimbursed by the state. He also reported that C & L Electric experienced $600,000.00 in damages.
In other comments the Judge reported the courthouse was recently hit for the third time in four years by lighting causing damage to phones and computers. He voiced his frustration and indicated he was hiring a firm to investigate the matter and seek ways to protect the phones and computers.
Judge McKinney reported on county roads, and stated the county was having several roads milled due to their serious conditions. He said there have been complaints from residents, but this is the most cost effective way to deal with the roads. He hopes to reseal them. The Judge said more such work is planned.
Related to road conditions, the Judge stated the state is granting leeway on truck weight allowing trucks to carry 90,000 pounds instead of the legally designated 85,000 pounds due to the economic conditions. He stated this will damage more roads and he seemed to disagree with the action.
According to the Judge, he has been told by Rep. Wardlaw that the state expects even more revenue shortfalls and the counties and cities will be affected. Local governments should expect to get hit around July of this year.
One JP asked about the status of the prison/jail. The question was asked if the facility would definitely be built in Bradley County ( Warren ). Judge McKinney stated no official announcement has been made but then reported the land in the Warren Industrial Park has been deeded to the private company. Previously the City of Warren had swapped land with the BCEDC, giving the site in the industrial park, including the 40,000 foot spec building to BCEDC who in turn has given it to the private company that plans to build the prison. SRC has been unofficially told that the company will tear down the spec building to made room for the new facility. The industrial park and the spec building were paid for by the taxpayers of Warren.
In final comments the Judge discussed plans to reopen the courthouse for court and other business.
