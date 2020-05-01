News
Friday, May 1, 2020
Kelsie Nicole Harris-Warren High School Graduate
We are so proud of the young woman you have become.
You have blessed us with so many great memories.
We cannot wait to see where your future takes you.
Remember to keep God first and you will succeed.
We love you,
Dad, Mom, Raven, MJ, Papa and Nanna
at
10:35 AM
