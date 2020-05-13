List released of City of Warren proposed budget reductions

As reported previously by SRC, the Warren City Council and Mayor Pennington have been discussing possible budget reductions should the need occur due to drastic revenue shortfalls as a result of a decline in sales tax caused by Covid-19 and a major reduction in state turnback funds as a result of action taken by the Arkansas Legislature. Mayor Pennington has consulted with department heads and with City Treasurer Robert Milton concerning areas that might be reduced in the budget if necessary. The information has been reviewed by the city council Ways & Means Committee and the full council at their May 11 meeting.
The overall proposal consisted of a 9.02 reduction in the general fund and a 36.50% reduction in the street fund, which will be made worse by a reduction in fuel tax revenue. The following is the proposed reduction by budget category by percentage:
It appears most of the reductions as proposed involve putting a hold on purchasing new equipment or making needed renovations of facilities. The proposed cuts at this time do not include a reduction in staff.
- Fire Department-5.70%
- Law Enforcement-1.97%
- Recreation-12.19%
- Airport-11.48%
- Administration-17.82%
- Shooting Range-5.06%
- District Court-9.19%
- Senior Citizen Center-22.53%
- Old Armory Building-12.56%
- Cultural Center-76.18%
- Municipal Building-4.90%
- Sanitation-10.15%
- Other-0%
- Economic Dev.-51.28%
- Building Codes-12%
- Street Budget-36.50%, It should be remembered the Street Budget is separate from the general fund.
