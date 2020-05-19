No Memorial Day service this year due to Covid-19

Bradley County Veterans will not conduct a Memorial Day program Monday May 25th due to the COVID-19 virus, however; they encourage everyone to watch the annual Public Broadcasting System (PBS) special presentation of the National Memorial Day Concert Sunday May 24th at 7PM Central Time on the PBS channel. The program co-hosted by Gary Sinse and Joe Mantegna will pay tribute to the men and women who are doing so much for all of us in the current fight against COVID-19 and continue to honor and remember our troops, veterans, wounded warriors and all those who have given their lives for freedom and their families.
We should never forget those from our area and across the nation who gave their lives protecting and defending our nation and our way of life. We hope you will pause and remember them this Memorial Day and remind your children and family members to do the same.
You can view the pictures of over 2900 men and women currently on the walls of the Bradley County Veterans Museum including those on the Wall of Honor listed below at w.w.w.bradleycountyveterans.org.
We have a Veterans Museum in Bradley County because it’s important to capture the names, pictures and stories of the men and women who served. Their names are written in blood, sweat, and tears. We find their names daily in the obituaries. The men and women who served in WWI are all gone and the ranks are thinning fast for those who served in WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, and other places around the world. But our nation is blessed with young men and women who continue to step up to protect and defend our nation and our way of life.
The PBS National Memorial Day Concert will be broadcast to our troops serving around the world on The American Forces Network. The program will include participation of The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, The U. S. Army Chorus, The U. S. Army Voices and Downrange, The Soldier’s Chorus of the U. S. Army Field Band, The U. S Navy Band Sea Chanters, The U. S. Air Force Singing Sergeants and Service Color Teams provided by the Military District of Washington, D. C., the program will share stories and music of support, hope, resilience and patriotism. The National Memorial Day Concert will be live streamed on PBS.org, YouTube, and Facebook.
We should never forget those from our area and across the nation who gave their lives protecting and defending our nation and our way of life. We hope you will pause and remember them this Memorial Day and remind your children and family members to do the same.
You can view the pictures of over 2900 men and women currently on the walls of the Bradley County Veterans Museum including those on the Wall of Honor listed below at w.w.w.bradleycountyveterans.org.
We have a Veterans Museum in Bradley County because it’s important to capture the names, pictures and stories of the men and women who served. Their names are written in blood, sweat, and tears. We find their names daily in the obituaries. The men and women who served in WWI are all gone and the ranks are thinning fast for those who served in WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, and other places around the world. But our nation is blessed with young men and women who continue to step up to protect and defend our nation and our way of life.
The PBS National Memorial Day Concert will be broadcast to our troops serving around the world on The American Forces Network. The program will include participation of The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, The U. S. Army Chorus, The U. S. Army Voices and Downrange, The Soldier’s Chorus of the U. S. Army Field Band, The U. S Navy Band Sea Chanters, The U. S. Air Force Singing Sergeants and Service Color Teams provided by the Military District of Washington, D. C., the program will share stories and music of support, hope, resilience and patriotism. The National Memorial Day Concert will be live streamed on PBS.org, YouTube, and Facebook.
No comments:
Post a Comment