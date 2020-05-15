Friday, May 15, 2020

Novalee Cook

We are so proud of you and can’t wait to see what you do from here on out! We love you!  Mama, Benjamin, Saejen, Papaw Mike, Nana, Uncle Mickey,  Papaw Bill, Mamaw Sherry, Luke, Lindsey, Ridge, and Ellie.


Honor your graduate on salineriverchronicle.com. CLICK HERE to find out how.

at 2:54 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)