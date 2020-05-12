Nursing Home Week May 10-17

While we continue to celebrate Hospital Week in Warren, it is important to note that May 10-17 is also Nursing Home Week. It is a time to remember and honor the service provided to the elderly and those with serious physical disabilities as well as declining mental capacity. The employees and facilities that serve those in need as critical to our society and our families.
Warren is fortunate to be home to Chapel Woods Health and Rehabilitation facility located at 1440 E. Church Street. It serves some of our most fragile citizens and does so in a kind and professional manner. Our community is blessed to have such a facility located in our mist.
Let us express our appreciation and take time to honor the nurses, aids and administrators who operate Chapel Woods and all our nursing home type facilities. Salineriverchronicle.com says thank you!
Warren is fortunate to be home to Chapel Woods Health and Rehabilitation facility located at 1440 E. Church Street. It serves some of our most fragile citizens and does so in a kind and professional manner. Our community is blessed to have such a facility located in our mist.
Let us express our appreciation and take time to honor the nurses, aids and administrators who operate Chapel Woods and all our nursing home type facilities. Salineriverchronicle.com says thank you!
No comments:
Post a Comment