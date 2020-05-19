Opinion: 2020 Census

By Gregg Reep
Latest figures from the Census Bureau indicate that only 41.2% of the residents of Bradley County have submitted census information to date. The information can be mailed in or submitted online by computer or by mobile phone. It is easy to do and safe. It only requires a few questions to be answered and is not intrusive.
Securing a complete count is vital to Warren, Hermitage, Banks and the entire county. It will impact our communities for the next ten years. It will determine the grants we are eligible for from the state and federal governments, .It will affect where we vote, what wards or JP Districts we live in as well as the size of our congressional districts on a federal level. It has an impact on cities, counties and school districts. It is very important that everyone who resides in Warren, Hermitage, Banks and Bradley County be counted. It does not matter if you are a registered voter or not and it does not matter if you are a citizen or not. You need to be counted.
Please respond and make sure our local communities and governments have a complete and accurate count of every person that resides within their borders. If you have not received a packet from the Census Bureau call the Warren Mayors Office or the Bradley County Judge's Office. They can help.
For more information visit 2020CENSUS.GOV
