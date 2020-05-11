Pink Tomato 5K being held in new way due to Covid-19

According to the Pink Tomato Festival facebook page, the Pink Tomato 5K will be a virtual race in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Everyone will get a custom COVID-19 race shirt and a finisher medal," said the statement released by the Committee. Shirts and medals will be mailed, or you can schedule a time for pickup if you are in the local region.
The statement read, "You can run the race on your schedule and at any location you desire. You can even upload your times to the run sign-up page if you would like to do that as well. This is a neat and fun way to continue the long running to pink tomato 5K and follow the social disatnacing rules."
Sign-ups are open now so please go to www.runsignup.com and search for pink tomato 5K. https://runsignup.com/Race/AR/Warren/PinkTomato5k . The event is once again being sponsored by its longtime sponsor Emrich and Scroggins.
