Pink Tomato Festival shirts available to purchase online

According to the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival facebook page, official 64th T-Shirts are now on sale.

Due to current conditions, t-shirt sales will only be by reservation for pickup or online for mailing. The Chamber office and bank lobbies are locked; we are unable to sell in our historical fashion. Reserve your order for pickup or order online by visiting http://www.pinktomatofestival.com/tshirt
