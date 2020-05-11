Press release from Warren Water & Sewer

Public health and safety are Warren Water & Sewer's highest priority. Given the critical importance of personal hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and the potential for economic disruptions that may present our customers with unique financial hardships that may affect their ability to pay on time, we feel this action is necessary and appropriate to ensure that no one is without water service at this critical time.
Although we have suspended disconnections during this period, customers will still be billed for services, and past-due balances will continue to accrue if payment is not made. We recommend customers continue to pay their balance monthly to avoid a large balance and possible disconnection of service when the moratorium is lifted.
For the health and safety of our customers and employees, our lobby remains closed to the public, however we offer the following convenient ways for customers to pay their bill
- Pay online at www.pay.warrenarwater.com
- Pay by phone (870) 226-2321
- Auto Draft, contact our office for more information
- Night Deposit, conveniently located by our office door
- Mail payments to 106 N Myrtle St, Warren, AR 71671
Should you have any questions or concerns please feel free to contact our office during normal business hours at (870) 226-2321.
Tenay Reep
Manager
Warren Water & Sewer
No comments:
Post a Comment