Thursday, May 7, 2020

Public Announcement about Ways & Means Committee meeting

There will be a Ways & Means Meeting tomorrow Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.  in the Municipal Courtroom by phone.  If you attend, please wear your mask, and there will be assign seating.
at 7:30 AM

