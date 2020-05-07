News
Thursday, May 7, 2020
Public Announcement about Ways & Means Committee meeting
There will be a Ways & Means Meeting tomorrow Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. in the Municipal Courtroom by phone. If you attend, please wear your mask, and there will be assign seating.
at
7:30 AM
