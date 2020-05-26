Public Service Announcement from District Court, Warren Department, 28th State District Court

District Judge Bruce Anderson has announced that the District Court office will reopen on Monday, June 1, 2020. The District Court office will be open during regular hours, which are 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday. City Hall will observe the guidelines announced by the Arkansas Department of Health to prevent spread of the coronavirus. All persons entering the building will be required to wear face coverings and to maintain 6 feet of distance from other persons. Persons should not attempt to enter the court building if they have a fever of 100.4° or higher, if they have a cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, or other symptoms typical of Covid-19, or if they had been diagnosed as having Covid-19 or exposed to a person who has been diagnosed as having Covid-19. Persons who are unable to enter the court building may contact the court office by telephone at 870-226-2567.
The Court will resume having scheduled hearings in June. Health Department guidelines, as set forth above, will be followed during hearings. All persons will be required to wear a face covering. Only persons who are appearing to answer a criminal or traffic charge will be admitted. Spouses, significant others, friends, etc., will not be admitted. Persons who are aged 65 or older, who have chronic health conditions like diabetes, heart disease, or lung disease, and persons with a compromised immune system should not attempt to enter the court building on days when court is in session. Persons attending court should be prepared for delays caused by observance of Health Department guidelines.
Anyone who had a court date canceled in March, April, or May and has not been given a new court date by the Court should call the court office for a new court date. A warrant of arrest or summons will be issued for persons who do not call for a new court date by June 15, 2020.
District Court has started a new procedure concerning citations issued by law enforcement.
Beginning immediately, anyone who receives a citation for violation of the criminal or traffic laws should contact the District Court within 21 days from the date the citation is received.
Judge Anderson asks for the understanding and patience of the public as the court seeks to protect the health of the public and court staff as we all deal with combating the spread of the coronavirus.
