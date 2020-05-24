Remember Those Who Gave All For America

Monday, May 25 is Memorial Day in the United States of America. It is day set aside for all Americans to remember and honor the sacrifice made by those who served our country and gave their lives for our freedom since the beginning of American history. It is a solemn occasion and should be treated as such by all Americans.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be no public ceremony in Bradley County this year. Notice the flags flying on the courthouse square and remember those who gave all for us, as well as their families.
Let us also continue to pray for all those who are serving America today.
