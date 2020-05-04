Residents still far behind even 2010 numbers in responding to 2020 census

|Bradley County is significantly behind in self-response to the 2020 Census, with just 37.6% of residents having submitted their official census documents.
Just 37.6% of Bradley County has responded to the 2020 Census according to 2020census.gov as of Monday, May 4.
Since April 21, only 1.2% of the County has responded to the once-a-decade statistical count of residents. Such low response rates could end up negatively effecting Bradley County's ability to receive funding in the future.
To-date, 51.2% of Arkansans across the State have turned in their 2020 census form through self-response. Those who have not done so to this point are likely receiving postcards in the mail urging them to complete the forms at my2020census.gov. For residents that are unable to respond online or need assistance, there is a phone number being provided which is toll-free, 1-844-330-2020.
Within the city limits of Warren, 43.1% of residents have responded via self-response, either by phone or online. Warren's final self-response in 2010 was 55.3%, meaning the self-response numbers are still lagging far behind what is needed, given the 2010 rate was also quite low to begin. If you add in the surrounding rural area near Warren, the portion of land that is considered Warren's "Census Tract(or tract 9501)," the percentage of self-response so far drops to 49.2%.
In the central part of the County, Hermitage's self-response rate is currently at 6.6%. When Hermitage's numbers are added to the surrounding rural population, known as tract 9505, which includes areas such as Moro Bay and Johnsville, and Longview, the self-response rate sits at 20.1%.
