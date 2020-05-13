Hermitage School Board Officers Reelected

Members of the Hermitage Board of Education met Monday, May 11. Minutes and financial reports were approved and administrative reports presented. Graduation was set for July.
Russell Richard was elected Board President for the following year, Kevin Reep was elected Vice President and Mary Hamilton was elected Secretary.
The board voted to accept school choice applications and voted to extend the current contract of K-12 Culinary Connection as a food service management company. Next the board approved the purchasing of 150 chromebooks for $40,795.00 from CDW-G.
After returning from executive session the board voted to accept the resignations of Christy Rowell, Garrett Milam, Victoria Barton and Liz Richey. The following were hired by the board:
The board approved a contract disclosure resolution for the hire of Selby Tucker to teach math and computer skills in the Migrant program.
Russell Richard was elected Board President for the following year, Kevin Reep was elected Vice President and Mary Hamilton was elected Secretary.
The board voted to accept school choice applications and voted to extend the current contract of K-12 Culinary Connection as a food service management company. Next the board approved the purchasing of 150 chromebooks for $40,795.00 from CDW-G.
After returning from executive session the board voted to accept the resignations of Christy Rowell, Garrett Milam, Victoria Barton and Liz Richey. The following were hired by the board:
- Cathy Webb and Martha Maartinez for the Summer Feeding Program
- Charish Blankinship, Erandi Acuchi, Dalila Pedroza, Clare Ortiz and Shelby Tucker for the Summer Migrant Program
- Chase Ellis as Track Coach
- Weston Haynes as Ag teacher and FFA Sponsor
The board approved a contract disclosure resolution for the hire of Selby Tucker to teach math and computer skills in the Migrant program.
No comments:
Post a Comment