Sunday, May 10, 2020

Some Local Restaurants Open For Dine In, Others Not Ready

According to information provided to salineriverchronicle.com, a few local restaurants in Warren will open to the public Monday, May 11 for dine-in service.  They will have to abide by state regulations for spacing, number of people allowed in at the same time, and other requirements including how the restaurants are kept clean.  A number of other restaurants have stated they are not ready and will continue to provide take-out service only.  One owner stated they did not believe it was wise to open up dine-in for a while longer. 

If you plan to dine-in, it will be wise to call and make sure you can get in and any requirements for doing so.
at 2:35 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)