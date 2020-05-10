Some Local Restaurants Open For Dine In, Others Not Ready

According to information provided to salineriverchronicle.com, a few local restaurants in Warren will open to the public Monday, May 11 for dine-in service. They will have to abide by state regulations for spacing, number of people allowed in at the same time, and other requirements including how the restaurants are kept clean. A number of other restaurants have stated they are not ready and will continue to provide take-out service only. One owner stated they did not believe it was wise to open up dine-in for a while longer.
If you plan to dine-in, it will be wise to call and make sure you can get in and any requirements for doing so.
