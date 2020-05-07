Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation has the following position available:

(CSBG/LIHEAP Program Director)
Qualifications and applications can be obtained by contacting Central Office at (870) 226-2668, extension 311. Applications will be accepted until position is filled.
All applications must be sent:
ATTENION: Carolyn Davis, Executive Director- P O Box 312, Warren, AR 71671.
All applicants offered a position must successfully complete and pass a pre-employment background check and drug test.
SEACAC is an Equal Opportunity & Affirmative Action Employer
The above is a paid advertisement.
(sd5/7x2w)
