Texas man charged with felony meth possession after traffic stop in Bradley County

Deputy Robinson could detect the odor of marijuana emitting from the inside of the vehicle as he spoke to Soto. Deputy Robinson ran (K9) Arka around the vehicle and (K9) Arka gave a positive alert on the driver side door. Deputy Robinson conducted a search of the vehicle, which resulted in the discovery of a clear glass pipe believed to be used in the in-gestation of meth, and a crystal looking rock believed to be methamphetamine in a backpack inside of the vehicle. There was also a Ruger 9mm pistol in the same backpack as the substance believed to be meth.
Soto was placed under arrest for Possession of drug paraphernalia (meth) Class D felony, Possession of Controlled Substance Schedule II (meth) Class D felony, and Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms Class Y felony.
On May 14, Soto was taken to a first appearance hearing in front of Bradley County District Judge Bruce Anderson, and a $10,000.00 bond was set on Soto.
