Tomato Festival moving forward with a "Safe and Minimal" approach

Due to the conditions our country is experiencing with the Covid-19 pandemic, the committee stressed that the festival this year will be “Safe and Minimal”. Many of the activities usually associated with the festival will not be possible. Safety is the top priority.
Plans for a giant Fireworks show have been made for Saturday, June 13th. While social distancing will be observed, this activity can be held without danger to our citizens.
The Tomatoes on the Square will continue to give credit to our sponsors who make the festival possible each year.
Other events may be scheduled and will be announced if state restrictions are lifted. Careful consideration will be taken to insure the safety of the people of Bradley County and our attendees. The theme for this year is “Safe and Minimal."
Plan to join us on the weekend of June 13th, in celebrating the longest running festival in Arkansas, the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival.
No comments:
Post a Comment